Analysts Set LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveVox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $2.46 on Thursday. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $246.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of -0.90.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Research analysts anticipate that LiveVox will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

