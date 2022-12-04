Brokerages Set Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DEA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,911 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

