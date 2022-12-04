New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $62.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $51.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

