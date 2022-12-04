Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $134.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.7 %

RGA opened at $144.46 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $96.83 and a twelve month high of $148.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.