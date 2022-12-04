Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $90.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.23.
PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
