Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $106.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $109.26 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $113.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 192,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

