Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $16.39

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

CNH Industrial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.68 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after acquiring an additional 918,910 shares during the period. Bank of Italy increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,908,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 699,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

