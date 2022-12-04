Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives $11.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.