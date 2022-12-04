Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Target Price at $24.20

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

IOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Samsara stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $91,826.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,795,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,017 shares of company stock worth $4,562,386. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

