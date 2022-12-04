Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $86.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.4 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $170.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 408,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,275. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.