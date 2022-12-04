AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.42. AerSale has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Insider Activity at AerSale

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 79.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Stories

