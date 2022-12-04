Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $782.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,164,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,510,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

