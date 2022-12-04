Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $179.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $898,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,736,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 139.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 29,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.