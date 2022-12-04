ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.90.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

