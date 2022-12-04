Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) Issued By Cormark

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

KUT stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.51 million and a PE ratio of 17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RediShred Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.15 and a 1 year high of C$5.00.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

