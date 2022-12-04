JD.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 63,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 48,148 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.63 and a beta of 0.48.
Several brokerages recently commented on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
