JD.com Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 63,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 48,148 call options.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 799,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 348,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.