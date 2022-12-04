NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Summit Insights reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NetApp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury now expects that the data storage provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

NetApp Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NTAP. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,713,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 439,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 428,839 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.