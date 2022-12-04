Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $34.91

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.91.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 10.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 527,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 37.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading

