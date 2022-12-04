Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Receives $88.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.44.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.8 %
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
See Also
