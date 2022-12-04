Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

