Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 15.2% in November

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.84 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.