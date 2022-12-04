Brokerages Set Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) PT at $760.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $760.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Phoenix Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 750 ($8.97) to GBX 770 ($9.21) in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.21) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.43) to GBX 790 ($9.45) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

