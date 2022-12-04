Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target at $215.17

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.17.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

ZTS opened at $157.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.78. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

