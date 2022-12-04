Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $40.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 312.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

