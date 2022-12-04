Brokerages Set PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target at $142.88

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,507 shares of company stock worth $34,466,469 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PTC by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $126.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PTC has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.61.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

