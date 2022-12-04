BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $112.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.5 %

BMRN stock opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $359,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.