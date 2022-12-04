Brokerages Set Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) PT at $58.29

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 66.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,218,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 708,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 162,860 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $52,352,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

