Brokerages Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $22.43

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSEGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.47. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

