Brokerages Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $22.43

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trinseo news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinseo

Trinseo Stock Down 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 279.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,066.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.47. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.47%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

