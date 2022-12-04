NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $27.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 23.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 126,841 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 933,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 8,481.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 243,924 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

