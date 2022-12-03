Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.71 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $41,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MKC opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.