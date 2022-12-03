Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.57 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.68.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

