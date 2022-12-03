Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.00. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

