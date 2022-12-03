Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,837 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of Align Technology worth $79,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $688.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.