Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 255 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.6% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 23,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $656,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 78.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $302.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.24. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

