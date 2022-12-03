Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,933,000 after purchasing an additional 755,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

