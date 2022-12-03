Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 15,734 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.82.

ESS stock opened at $217.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

