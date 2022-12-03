Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,002,000 after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,933,140 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,664,774,000 after purchasing an additional 942,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 904,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.20 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

