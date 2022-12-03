Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 40,684 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,684 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Equifax worth $91,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 4.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equifax by 3.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 0.4 %

EFX opened at $201.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.52.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

