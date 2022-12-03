Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,763 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

