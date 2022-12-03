DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.65. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insider Activity

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.