Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Generac by 181.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $407.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

