760 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 10.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 37.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 22.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 16.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

