Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,389,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $306.78 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.05.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.00.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

