Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $192,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after buying an additional 260,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $91.66 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.46.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

