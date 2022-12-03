Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,225 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,672,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,816,000 after acquiring an additional 425,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PEG opened at $60.92 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

