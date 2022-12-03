Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 99.5% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,715,467 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

