Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 60.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after acquiring an additional 114,727 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.36.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $185.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.91. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $230.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

