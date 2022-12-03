Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

