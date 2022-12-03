Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.98 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,430,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,341 shares of company stock worth $1,941,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

