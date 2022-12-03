Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 558 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after buying an additional 673,706 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after buying an additional 754,290 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $130.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other Catalent news, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.